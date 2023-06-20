A photo provided by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration shows a closeup of fentanyl-laced sky blue pills. (DEA via AP)

(KRON) — Fentanyl-related overdose deaths in Santa Clara County more than doubled last month, compared to the previous month, according to county. In Santa Clara County, 41 fentanyl-related deaths were recorded at the end of May, compared to 17 at the end of April.

“Most fentanyl drug deaths in the county involve fentanyl combined with other drugs, including methamphetamine,” said Santa Clara County Medical-Examiner-Coroner, Dr. Michelle Jorden.

Officials with the county have warned of fentanyl-laced pills circulating in the community. The county’s Behavioral Heatlh Services Department launched a public awareness campaign last month targeting people aged 14-29.

“The campaign aims to increase awareness and educate the audience about what fentanyl is, its deadly impact on our communities, the risks of experimental drug use, and how to identify possible fake pills,” the county said.

“Fentanyl continues to plague Santa Clara County. We all must continue to stay vigilant and ensure our most vulnerable community members are protected from deadly opioids circulating in our region,” said Santa Clara County Supervising Deputy District Attorney Edward Liang.