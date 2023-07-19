SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Visitors to the San Francisco County Jail will now be able to help themselves to free Narcan nasal spray, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Department of Public Health. Naloxone, which is sold under the brand name of Narcan, is an antidote to opioid overdoses that is commonly used in treating someone who is suffering from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

The SF Department of Public Health is making the drug available to “people at risk of overdose and/or people who want to be prepared to save a life,” the tweet said. SFDPH is also providing free fentanyl test strips at the main jail, which is located on Seventh Street in SoMa.

Deaths from fentanyl overdoses have seen a spike in San Francisco this year. The city has already seized more of the drug from street dealers than it did in all of 2022. San Francisco Mayor London Breed said recent coordinated actions have led to the seizure of “alarming levels of fentanyl.”