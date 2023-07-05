Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — At the mid-way point of the year, the San Francisco Police Department has already seized more fentanyl from street-level dealers than in all of 2022, according to Supervisor Matt Dorsey. In a tweet thread citing narcotics stats from the SFPD Tenderloin Station, Dorsey posted a graphic illustrating that in the first two quarters of 2023, seizures in SFPD’s Tenderloin District totaled 68.52 kilos (151 pounds).

That’s over three kilos more than the entire amount seized in the Tenderloin District last year — 65.37 kilos (144 pounds). Since 2021, the amount of fentanyl seized in the Tenderloin has more than doubled. The city is on pace to see a 25-fold increase in fentanyl seizures in four years, according to Dorsey.

Graphic: Supervisor Matt Dorsey

“According to the latest SFPD Tenderloin narcotics stats at the year’s midpoint, total fentanyl seizures from just street-level dealers have now surpassed 2022’s total for the entire year,” Dorsey tweeted. “That’s the bad news.”

The supervisor went on to offer “glimmers of hope,” in his tweet threat, saying that the fentanyl trend is slowing and that more arrests are being made. Dorsey also praised San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ office for winning convictions that will “disrupt and deter drug markets.”

Recently, Supervisor Dorsey pointed out, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced he’d be doubling the number of California Highway Patrol officers assisting in the Tenderloin fentanyl crackdown.

Dorsey also said he was working with SF Mayor London Breed, SFPD and other agencies on “supply-side and demand-side interventions to reduce drug-related harms to individuals and our communities.”

“More to come in the weeks ahead,” Dorsey said, without going into specifics.