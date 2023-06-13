SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In San Francisco, Mayor London Breed is defending her pilot program that includes arresting people for public drug use. She answered questions about the city’s ongoing drug crisis at today’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Supervisor Dean Preston asked Mayor Breed questions relating to drug overdose prevention.

“Will your department of public health issue an RFP (request for proposal) for a Tenderloin wellness hub by June 30, 2023,” asked Preston, referring to last year’s closure of the safe drug consumption site called “The Tenderloin Center.”

“The linkage center wasn’t doing what it was supposed to be doing,” Mayor Breed replied. “In fact, the challenges we had to deal with the federal government and other issues around legalities that could not only cost the people that we work with their license, but could also create an impact for us as a city.”

Last month, Board President Aaron Peskin asked the mayor if she would support an operation with several state and local agencies to shut down open-air drug sites across the city in the next three months. That meeting was held outside at UN Plaza because it is one of the city’s hotspots for open-air drug dealing and using. It was cut short after pushback from the public.

The conversation continued at this month’s Q&A session with the mayor.

“Will you follow your own department of public health’s advice and end punitive policies, specifically arresting and incarcerating drug users that increase fatal overdoses?” Preston asked Breed.

The mayor defended the drug arrests, mentioning that police arrested or cited 38 people on Monday under the “Intoxication Detention Program.”

“I’m going to continue to make sure that we are providing treatment, providing compassionate care but at the end of the day, when we need to make arrests because someone is breaking the law and needs to be held accountable and can potentially be forced into treatment services, I’m going to do so,” Breed said.

Peskin wrote last month that all of these upcoming meetings with the mayor and city leaders will focus on addressing San Francisco’s drug problems until they find a solution.