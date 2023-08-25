SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An alleged Tenderloin drug dealer had her 2-year-old child with her when she was arrested this week, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Juleisy Moncada, 21, was the subject of a month-long investigation by the SFPD Narcotics Unit.

Officers suspected Moncada was dealing drugs in the Tenderloin and developed probable cause for search warrants for her two residences and vehicle. On Tuesday, Aug. 22, at around 2:40 p.m., officers located her in her vehicle on the 100 block of Russ Street.

Moncada, whose child was also in the car at the time, was arrested for probable cause developed during the investigation, police said. At the time of the arrest, Moncada had narcotics on her person.

The car was towed for further investigation and with the suspect’s permission, the child was placed in the custody of a relative.

Officers with the SFPD Tenderloin Station, Narcotics Unit and the Drug Enforcement Agency searched Moncada’s two residences, located on the 2500 block of 78th Avenue and the 9600 block of Edes Avenue in Oakland. Search warrants were served.

Along with a loaded firearm, officers found:

Suspected fentanyl

Methamphetamine

Base rock cocaine

Heroin

Oxycodone

Xanax

Evidence “consistent to the use for sales of narcotics” was also seized, police said. Moncado was transported to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges that included:

Controlled substance possession for sale

Methamphetamine possession for sale

Base cocaine possession for sale

Heroin possession for sale

Maintaining a premise where narcotics being sold/used

Transportation of controlled substance

Child endangerment

Despite an arrest being made, the investigation remains ongoing, police said.