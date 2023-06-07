(KRON) — The Napa County District Attorney filed murder charges against two Santa Rosa men who allegedly sold fentanyl to a Napa teenager. Monica Flores, 17, was found dead in the bedroom of her Napa home by her family on May 25, 2022.

Charges filed against Alan Jazeel Martinez, 22, and Luis Fajardo Melgoza, 20, mark the first time in Napa County law enforcement’s history that suspected fentanyl dealers were charged with murder for an overdose death, according to prosecutors.

Martinez and Melgoza were also charged with selling a controlled substance to a minor; transportation for sale a controlled substance; possession for sale of a controlled substance; conspiracy to commit a crime; and child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death.

Further, the District Attorney opted to charge the defendants with the following aggravating

factors: violence, cruelty, viciousness, or callousness; vulnerable victim; inducing others to participate in a crime; inducing a minor to participate in a crime.

On May 10, 2022, and again on May 16, 2022, Martinez and Melgoza sold the victim fentanyl-laced pills that killed her, according to prosecutors.

Martinez and Melgoza are being held at the Napa jail without bail. They will be arraigned in Napa County Superior Court on Wednesday afternoon.

A third defendant in this case, 23-year-old Erika Garcia Chavez, was charged with conspiracy

to commit a crime, and possessing drugs for sale.