FogCam announces permanent shutdown after 25 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — FogCam is shutting down for good this summer, the webcam company tweeted Saturday.

After 25 years of service, FogCam announced it will be retiring at the end of August.

The Internet has changed a lot since 1994, but Fogcam will always have a special place in its history. — Webdog and Danno (@FogCam) August 18, 2019

FogCam was originally created and operated by “Webdog” and “Danno” in 1994 as a student project at San Francisco State University.

It is the oldest continuously operating webcam in the world, according to its website.

