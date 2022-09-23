SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Folsom Street Fair is back in San Francisco this weekend. The “famously infamous street fair that draws in leather/kink/alt-sex community from around the world is back,” the fair’s website states. The fair, which celebrates both the gay and heterosexual leather and BDSM subculture, is now in its 39th year.

As always, there will be a number of street closures this weekend to accommodate the fair.

Folsom Street Fair street closures:

Folsom between 8th and 13th streets

8th Street, between Howard and Harrison

9th Street, between Howard and Harrison

10th Street, between Howard and Harrison

11th Street, between Howard and Harrison

12th Street, between Howard and Harrison

All alleys and intersections between 8th and 13th streets and between Howard and Harrison

All street closures for the fair will be in effect from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

According to SF Muni, the following bus routes will also be impacted: 9 San Bruno, 12 Folsom/Pacific, 27 Bryant, 90 San Bruno Owl. Muni will reroute the 9 San Bruno, 12 Folsom/Pacific and 27 Brant routes all day, according to its website. The 90 San Bruno Owl Route will have a reroute from 4 to 6 a.m.

The Folsom Street Fair runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. Free monkeypox vaccinations will be available at the fair from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.