Food drive held for resort employees impacted by Glass Fire

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KRON) — “Calistoga Ranch unfortunately was completely destroyed by the fires which really puts our 175 team members of that hotel in a very difficult situation.”

Exactly two weeks later, the resort’s parent company Auberge held a food drive Sunday at Solage Resort in Calistoga.

At least 350 boxes full of fresh and shelf stable food were given out to employees.

“It’s an adjustment period right you got to get back into your space, there’s a lot of work to do,” Regional Vice President of Solage Todd Cilano said. “You start to visually look around you’re visually reminded of what took place.”

The luxury 5-star resort was evacuated on Sunday, Sept. 27 when the Glass Fire erupted.

All resort guests, owners and employees got out safely before the fire tore through the property.

The site known for a peaceful serene getaway now reduced to rubble.

One of hundreds of structures destroyed in Napa County.

Guests shared their condolences and memories of the what once was on social media.

“So it’s there every single day while trying to recover and restore some bit of normalcy into your own life,” Cilano said.

Pans to rebuild Calistoga Ranch are not known at this time. Resort management says they are taking it day by day and just want to support the staff impacted by the Glass Fire.

A job fair was also held at the food drive to help staff find vacant positions within auberge and surrounding 5-star hotels in Napa Valley.

Latest Posts