Food resources available in Marin County for vulnerable populations amid crisis

San Rafael, Calif. (KRON) — As the novel coronavirus continues to impact those around the world, Marin County wants to ensure its residents — specifically the vulnerable — that access to healthy food is available.

Marin County Health and Human Services is reminding the public that there are a number of resources residents can access through this difficult time.

Residents can search for their nearest food pantry or emergency food distribution location by using San Francisco-Marin Food Banks Locator app.

In addition, loss of income has been the biggest issue for some during this crisis. Those experiencing this can seek help from Marin HHS’s Public Assistance Programs, including:

CalWORKS: Cash aid for individuals with children under age 18

CalFresh: Cash assistance for food purchases for families and individuals

Medi-Cal: Medical care through Medi-Cal and County Medical Services Program

General Relief: Cash assistance for individuals over 18 with no children and with no or limited resources

Women, Infants and Children (WIC): Supplemental food and nutrition program low-income pregnant, breastfeeding, and postpartum women and children under age five who have a nutritional risk

Marin County is also providing extra assistance to older adults (age 60 and over) and and persons with disabilities. The following local grocery stores are holding special shopping hours for them:

Costco (Novato): Tuesday and Thursday — 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Nugget Markets (Novato, Corte Madera and Tiburon): 7 a.m. daily

Safeway: Tuesday and Thursday — 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Target: Wednesday — 8 a.m.

Whole Foods: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily

