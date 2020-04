BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Save Mart Companies says its FoodMaxx and Save Mart grocery stores will be open on Easter Sunday, April 12.

The company said it will be open on Sunday for shoppers to get what they need for the holiday, and continues to follow CDC and local health guidelines for safety.

Save Mart stores will be open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.; FoodMaxx will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight.