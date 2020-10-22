Former 49ers star sentenced for rape

SAN FRANCISCO – SEPTEMBER 15: Dana Stubblefield #94 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates on the field during the game against the Denver Broncos at Candlestick Park on September 15, 2002 in San Francisco, California. The Broncos won 24-14. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

SANTA CLARA (KRON) – The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s office confirmed that former 49er star Dan Stubblefield has been sentenced to 15-years to life for rape.

On July 27 a jury found Stubblefield guilty of an assault that happened in 2015 at his home in Morgan Hill.

According to court documents, the developmentally disabled victim was interviewing for a babysitting job on April 9, 2015, when the incident occurred.

The case was tied up for years in legal arguments centering on Jane Doe’s mental capacity.

The verdict declared Stubblefield was guilty of rape by force, menace or fear, and guilty of using a firearm in commission of the crime.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2008, file photo, former NFL football player Dana Stubblefield leaves a federal courthouse in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

His attorneys had called the charges ‘absolutely ridiculous’ and said the accusations were motivated by money.

Stubblefield was placed in custody after the verdict was read.

Stubblefield, who is 49-years-old, spent seven seasons with the 49ers, three with Washington, and one with the Raiders. He made three Pro Bowls and once was All-Pro.