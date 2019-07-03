Live Now
Former Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94

BEVERLY HILLS , CA – OCTOBER 18: Chrysler Chairman Lee Iacocca attends the unveiling of the new Mercedes-Benz Maybach 57S at Mercedes Benz of Beverly Hills on October 18, 2005 in Beverly Hills, California. The 605 HP V12 twin-turbo 57S sports a pricetag of $360,000 and is custom built to order with options like a champagne refrigerator and dual 9.5″ flat screen monitors. (Photo by Matthew Simmons/Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) – Former colleagues say ex-Chrysler CEO Lee Iacocca has died at age 94 in Bel Air, California.

Iacocca was a master pitchman. He put the Mustang in Ford’s lineup in the 1960s. Two decades later, he became a corporate folk hero when he resurrected Chrysler.

He was famous for his TV ads from that time, in which he said: “If you can find a better car, buy it!”

Iacocca also wrote two best-selling books and was courted as a presidential candidate for 1988. He had a 32-year career at Ford and Chrysler and helped launch some of Detroit’s most significant cars – including the minivan, the Chrysler K-car and the Ford Escort.

