Former Con Fire Battalion Chief charged with 12 payroll and misappropriation felonies

MARTINEZ (KRON) – The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office filed 12 criminal charges against Louis Manzo Jr., the former Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) battalion chief.

The counts against Manzo include felony charges revolving around falsifying payroll records and misappropriation of tax payer money.

The district attorney was initially alerted to the claims by Con Fire itself earlier in the year.

“Public employees must always be held to a higher standard as stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Deputy District Attorney Dodie Katague said. “Further, employees in positions of trust and management must conduct themselves in an honorable manner. Manzo took advantage of his knowledge of Con Fire’s internal system to fraudulently [misrepresent] his hours and time off requests, in two separate fraud schemes.”

According to the district attorney, Manzo allegedly took vacations days, but would later change his time card to claim special pay keeping his banked vacation hours unaffected in relation to his pension. Manzo would also claim overtime pay for out-of-office events, which, based on GPS logs of an assigned work vehicle, he did not attend.

The estimated cost to Con Fire by prosecutors from Manzo’s actions is reported to be $46,000 in direct salary payments and an additional $19,000 incurred to cover shifts that Manzo was out of the office for.

Manzo faces up to nine years in state prison and forfeiture of his pension, which may have to be recalculated without the fraudulent vacation days.