Former congressmember suggests stimulus bonus for taking vaccine

ORLANDO, Fla. (KRON) – In an interview with CNBC, former congressman and presidential candidate John Delaney suggested Congress should give $1,500 to people who take the vaccine, a way to entice Americans who otherwise might be squeamish.

“The faster we get 75 percent of this country vaccinated, the faster we end COVID and the sooner everything returns to normal,” Delaney said.

While the vaccine is beginning to be distributed in other parts of the world, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is reviewing the promising Pfizer vaccine and hoping that authorization and distribution will come before the end of the year.

The company is planning on shipping 50 million doses before the end of the year, but will be reserved for more vulnerable demographics, such as the elderly and medical staff, at first.

Politicians from both sides of the isle are attempting to promote the vaccine. Earlier this week former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton all volunteered to get their COVID-19 vaccines on camera in an effort to boost public confidence in the vaccine’s safety when it becomes available.

While Delaney’s idea gained popularity online, it is unknown weather Congress would actually take up such a proposal.