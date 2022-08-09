DALY CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A former volunteer with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office pleaded not guilty Tuesday to charges associated with making and distributing ghost guns, according to a statement from Office of the District Attorney of Contra Costa County.

John Michael King, 54, of Clayton, was arraigned in Martinez on Tuesday for two felony counts of possession of assault weapons and one felony count of manufacturing or assembling an unregistered firearm, otherwise known as a ghost gun.

In May KRON4 reported that King’s wife had attempted to report him to police multiple times. In early January, the DA’s Office served King with a search warrant before seizing 132 guns from safes in his home. Authorities also found equipment that is used to make ghost guns on his property, according to the DA’s Office.

The DA’s Office notes that King allegedly illegally manufactured a .22 caliber rifle and had a .223 assault rifle and a .556 pistol in his possession. King will be back in court on August 29 in Martinez.