Former cruise ship passenger dies despite CPR by Sunnyvale officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A Sunnyvale police officer gave CPR to a man who was unconscious and not breathing on Thursday.

The 72-year-old man did not survive.

It was later learned that the man had recently been on a cruise with two passengers who had COVID-19.

Sunnyvale officials will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to provide more details.

Sunnyvale police perform CPR on returning cruise ship passenger who may have had contact with person who is suspected to have #CoronaVirus. The passenger has died. See the 6 pm news conference live @kron4news pic.twitter.com/6bawV5NCou — @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) March 6, 2020

Latest News Headlines: