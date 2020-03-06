Former cruise ship passenger dies despite CPR by Sunnyvale officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A Sunnyvale police officer gave CPR to a man who was unconscious and not breathing on Thursday.
The 72-year-old man did not survive.
It was later learned that the man had recently been on a cruise with two passengers who had COVID-19.
Sunnyvale officials will hold a press conference at 6 p.m. to provide more details.
