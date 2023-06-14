(BCN) — A Stockton man was found guilty of charges related to child molestation Wednesday in a San Joaquin County courtroom. Samuel “Sammy” Nunez, 48, was found guilty of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, according to court records.

Nunez formerly ran a now-closed Stockton-based nonprofit organization called Fathers & Families of San Joaquin. In a statement, San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas thanked Theresa Stroud, a deputy district attorney who tried the case, for the verdict.

“Make no mistake, no matter who you know, or what connections you may have, no one is above the law,” Freitas said.

Nunez is scheduled to return to court on July 28 for a sentencing hearing.

