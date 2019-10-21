Former Lake Tahoe high school coach pleads guilty to sex with students

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FS Coutroom_1540751637184.jpg.jpg

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A former basketball and softball coach at Lake Tahoe’s Whittell High School has pleaded guilty to a charge accusing her of having sex with two students.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports 29-year-old Lindsey Oexle admitted to the gross misdemeanor charge in Douglas County District Court last week as part of a plea agreement to avoid two felonies.

Court records indicate the students were males over the age of 16 when the incidents occurred in 2018. Under Nevada law, it is a crime for a teacher to have sex with a pupil.

Oexle was living in Sparks when she was charged in December 2018. She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 26.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of a year in jail and $2,000 fine but the newspaper reports prosecutors have agreed not to recommend any jail time.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News