Daniel Serafini, the former Major League Baseball player accused in the killing of his father-in-law and attempted killing of his mother-in-law at a Lake Tahoe-area house in 2021, has been extradited from Nevada to California, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency posted a video on X/Twitter on Friday afternoon that shows a small aircraft landing and Serafini, in shackles, being escorted from the plane to a vehicle.

Serafini and another suspect, Samantha Scott, were detained on Oct. 20 in Nevada in connection with a shooting that occurred in June 2021 and led to the death of Robert Spohr.

Spohr’s wife, Wendy Wood, survived the shooting and underwent months of physical rehabilitation in the year after, but later died.

Serafini is married to a daughter of the Spohrs, and she has been fighting in court with her sister over their parents’ inheritance since their deaths.

Serafini was detained in Winnemucca, Nevada, while Scott was detained in Las Vegas in connection with the shooting.

Scott has not been extradited to California.

Serafini played for several MLB teams from 1996 to 2007. He is set to be arraigned on Oct. 31.