Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 30, 2002, file photo, Oakland Athletics manager Art Howe watches over warmup tosses by starting pitcher Tim Hudson during practice for the baseball team’ playoff game with the Minnesota Twins, in Oakland, Calif. Howe is in intensive care in a Houston hospital with the coronavirus. The 73-year-old Howe, best known as the manager of the “Moneyball” Athletics playoff teams in the late 1990s and early 2000s, confirmed to Houston TV station KPRC 2 on Thursday night, May 14, he has been dealing with the illness since first feeling symptoms of COVID-19 on May 3. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday afternoon where he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated.

Howe, 73, was reportedly hospitalized in intensive care in Houston while battling the coronavirus.

He said he had been feeling sick for several weeks and was taken to the hospital where the diagnosis was made.

The A’s sent him well wishes via Twitter while he was in the hospital.

Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe. pic.twitter.com/Srw1Wu1MQL — Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 15, 2020

“Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe,” the organization tweeted Thursday.

Howe managed the A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles.

