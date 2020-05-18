Former Oakland A’s manager Art Howe released from hospital after testing positive for COVID-19

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Former Oakland Athletic’s manager Art Howe was released from a Houston hospital Sunday afternoon where he had been admitted after testing positive for COVID-19, according to Sports Illustrated.
Howe, 73, was reportedly hospitalized in intensive care in Houston while battling the coronavirus.
He said he had been feeling sick for several weeks and was taken to the hospital where the diagnosis was made.
The A’s sent him well wishes via Twitter while he was in the hospital.
“Sending positive thoughts to our former skipper Art Howe,” the organization tweeted Thursday.
Howe managed the A’s for seven years, including two American League West titles.
