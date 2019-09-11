Former Raider Antonio Brown accused of rape

(KRON) – Former Raiders’ wide receiver, Antonio Brown has been accused of sexually assaulting and raping his personal trainer.

The lawsuit filed in Florida, states the first claim happened in June 2017 including three different occasions.

The victim, Britney Taylor claims, “Brown exposed himself and kissed without her consent.”

Brown went on to beg his trainer if she would continue to work for him.

The next claim happened on May 20, 2018.

The report states, “Brown cornered (her) forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Taylor is seeking compensation for “physical injuries, pain and suffering, humiliation, embarrassment, stress and anxiety, loss of self-esteem and self-confident, and emotional pain and suffering.”

Taylor issued a statement through her attorney David Haas stating,

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision. I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assaults.”

Taylor went on to say, “I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Brown issued a statement through his lawyer, Darren Heitner, “Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”

This report comes after multiple problems surfaced with the Oakland Raiders organization. The Raiders released Brown Saturday morning and hours later the wide receiver signed with the New England Patriots.

Brown is scheduled to practice with the Patriots on Wednesday.

The Patriots said in a statement Tuesday night, “We take these allegations very seriously. Under no circumstances does this organization condone sexual violence or assault. The league has informed us that they will be investigating. We will have no further comment while that investigation takes place. “

The NFL commissioner Roger Goodell could place Brown on the commissioner’s exempt list, meaning Brown would not be on the active list while investigations are taking place.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

