Former Raiders wide-receiver Cliff Branch dies at 71

(KRON) — Former Oakland Raiders wide-receiver Cliff Branch died on Saturday, the team confirmed on Twitter.

Branch was 71.

The Raiders organization released a statement on its website.

“Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans,” the statement read. “His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever. Cliff’s on-field accomplishments are well documented and undeniably Hall of Fame worthy, but his friendship and smile are what the Raider Nation will always cherish.”

The four-time Pro Bowler spent all of his NFL career in silver and black.

Throughout those 14 years, Branch won three Super Bowl championships making him the only wide-receiver to have played on all three Raiders Super Bowl teams.

Branch was selected in the fourth round of the 1972 NFL Draft with the 98th overall pick by the Raiders.

Cliff was voted a First team All-Pro in four consecutive seasons, from 1974-1977.

In 1974, he led the league in both receiving yards (1,092) and receiving touchdowns (13).

During the 1983 season, Branch set the Raiders franchise record for the longest touchdown reception (99 yards), on a pass from Jim Plunkett.

Branch finished his career with 501 receptions for 8,685 yards and 67 touchdowns.

He rushed for 70 yards and returned 9 kickoffs for 191 yards.

Former NFL linebacker Kirk Morrison took to Twitter to share a message following the death of his friend.

Rest In Peace to a true @Raiders Legend Cliff Branch. Whenever you saw me you would always tell me how much you loved the way I played the game. Going to miss those interactions with you. RIP #21 #OnceARaiderAlwaysARaider — Kirk Morrison (@kirkmorrison) August 4, 2019

Former NFL player Charles Woodson also expressed his thoughts on Twitter.