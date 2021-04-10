Former Sebastopol mayor arrested following alleged sexual assault of a minor

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. (KRON) — A former Bay Area mayor was arrested Saturday on suspicion of multiple sexual assaults, according to authorities.

Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob was arrested in connection to five felonies and one misdemeanor sexual assault crimes against a minor, the Sebastopol Police Department said.

On March 30, Sebastopol police officers received information of possible sexual assaults that occurred in the City of Sebastopol between December 2019 and March 2021.

The suspect was then identified as Robert Jacob.

Jacob was arrested Saturday morning in the 7400 block of Woodland Avenue and took him into custody.

He was taken to the Sonoma County Main Adult Detnetion Facility and is being held without bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD at (707) 829-4400.