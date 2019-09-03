Former Warrior JaVale McGee NBA championship ring stolen

(KRON) – Former Golden State Warrior, JaVale McGee was a victim of a home invasion that took place on Saturday, TMZ reports.

Surveillance footage shows thieves stealing two safes from the home that contained at least $200,000 in cash and jewelry in his Los Angeles home.

One piece of jewelry missing is a ring that was won during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Officials are still working on the case as no arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

McGee won championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

McGee signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on a two-year contract of $8.2 million, with a player option for 2021-22.

