Former Warrior Kevin Durant speaks out since injuring his Achilles during NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – Former Warriors Kevin Durant is addressing questions that fans have been wanting to know. Why’d Durant pick the Brooklyn Nets? Did he blame the Warriors for his injury? Durant sits down with Yahoo Sports NBA Insider Chris Haynes, to set the rumors straight.

This is the first time Durant has spoken out since leaving the Warriors in June.

Kevin Durant ruptured his Achilles in Game 5 during the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

When sitting down with KD, Haynes gets straight to the point.

The insider asks if he believes the Warriors mishandled his injury.

“Hell, no. How can you blame [the Warriors]? Hell, no,” Durant told Yahoo Sports. “Nobody was responsible for it. It was just the game. We just need to move on from that s— because I’m going to be back playing.”

Durant was aiming for Game 5.

“No matter what, I just wanted to play in the Finals.”

Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets after spending the past three season with Golden State.

He agreed to a four-year contract worth up to $164 million.

When asked why he chose the Nets he said, “Because I wanted to, the basketball was appealing.”

Durant confirmed he decided on June 30 that he would be going there.

“I never wanted to disrespect the game by putting my focus on the future. It was always about that day, focusing on that day and what was most important that day,” he tells Haynes.

Durant is projected to miss the 2019-20 season due to his injury.

When asked how he was recovering he said,”I don’t know.”

Durant concluded the interview by telling Haynes how he’s focused on three things. Living in the moment, on his game and becoming a master at it.

