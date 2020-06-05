Former White House chief of staff says role of US military should not be abused by the president

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The death of George Floyd has sparked a global outrage and opened up some very important conversations.

Former White House Chief of Staff Leon Panetta spoke with KRON4’s Ken Wayne on the nationwide protests being held and President Trump’s response to it all.

Panetta explained the importance of understanding the role of the United States military. He said they’re not trained on law enforcement and they’re not trained on riot control.

He emphasized that the U.S. military should never replace law enforcement in the country, and that its role should be protected.

“The president should respect that role and not try to use the U.S. military for any domestic, political purposes,” Panetta said. “The role of the military should not be abused by this president or any president. Our men and women in uniform should be working for the country and not for a specific president.”

Panetta shared his thoughts on President Trump’s march across the street from the White House with a bible in his hand.

The secretary of defense said he had no idea what was going on at the time.

Panetta’s responded by saying the country is facing three crises right now: the COVID-19 pandemic, the issue of racial injustice and the crisis of leadership.

“Rather than trying to unify this country, he is trying to divide it. Split us apart and polarize us,” he said. “And I think the idea that he would push away peaceful demonstrators in order to get a photo op with a bible, just, what it tells us is that you can’t pretend to be a leader. You have to be a leader and make the difficult decisions that require that you reach out and try to pull this country together as we face these serious crisis that are confronting our country right now. That’s the responsibility of the President of the United States.”

When asked if the secretary of defense should deploy troops if the president orders it, Panetta said the topic has been an ongoing debate.

“Particularly with regards to the nuclear trigger as to whether or not if the president suddenly decides to use a nuclear weapon for a purpose that doesn’t relate to our national security, what do you do? And I think the bottom line is you do the right thing which is not to obey that order or do that,” he said.

“I think it’s very important for our military leaders and our Secretary of Defense to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs to make very clear to the President of the United States that the US military will not be used for political purposes. Will not be used for domestic purposes. But should retain its role of defending the United States of America against foreign adversaries. That point has to be made very clear to the President of the United States.”

As far as whether or not Republicans will continue to stand with Trump, Panetta said every Republican has to come to their own decision as to what they should stand for and when they speak out.

Pentta says he’s always maintained a good relationship with both Republicans and Democrats, he said it’s important to work together to try to solve the problems the nation faces.

But he’s been discouraged that there’s been tremendous partisanship and a divide between the two sides, making Washington “virtually difunctional”, he said.

“I hope frankly that both sides get back to realizing that they do have to work together. They have to find consensus. They have to find compromise and most important they have to govern our country,” he said. “This can’t just be political warfare, trench warfare in Washington. That has to stop and particularly it has to stop when we’re facing the kind of crisis that we’re facing in this country in terms of a pandemic as well as facing a serious moment where we have to deal with racial injustice in our society. This is a critical moment. Republicans and Democrats ought to be working together not using this as a political wedge issue to divide the country.”

