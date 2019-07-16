Former youth basketball coach charged with sexually abusing child under 14

MARTINEZ (KRON) – A former youth basketball coach has been charged with 32-counts of sexually abusing a child under the age of 14, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

60-year-old Paul Fielder from Suisun City was arrested on July 11 after going to meet a minor to engage in sex acts, authorities say.

Investigators determined Fielder had been sexually abusing a minor for years.

On Monday, Fielder was charged following Walnut Creek Police Departments investigation with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Homeland Security.

Authorities say Fielder has coached youth sports in Solano County, in addition to being employed as a campus supervisor by at least one high school.

He has been booked at the Martinez Detention Facility with bail set at $3.2 million.

Officials say Fielder is expected to appear in court for his arraignment on July 23.

Authorities encourage parents to talk to their kids about online safety.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact authorities at (925) 943-5870 or (925) 957-8757.