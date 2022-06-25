(KRON) — Santa Clara County Fire (SCCF) is responding to a brush fire near Montevina Road and Cista Grande Way in Redwood Retreat, just south of Los Gatos, according to a tweet from SCCF.

Forward progress on the #RedwoodFire has been stopped thanks to an aggressive initial attack from air and ground resources. Releasing fixed wing aircraft. pic.twitter.com/WeZVdasMGC — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 25, 2022

The fire is currently approximately half an acre with a slow rate of spread. In a second tweet Cal Fire states that the forward progression of the fire has been halted.

Though the progression of the fire has been stopped, SCCF issued an evacuation warning for zones SCC-E038 and SCC-E067. The affected areas can be seen in the map below:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.