VACAVILLE, Calif. (BCN) — Fire crews with Cal Fire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit helped local firefighters control a vegetation fire in Vacaville Saturday night.

CalFire’s media unit reported on its Twitter account that the fire broke out on the 250 block of Gibson Canyon Road. Forward progress was stopped by 10:29 p.m.

Firefighters remained on the scene to perform mop up duty.

