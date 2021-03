UPDATE – Forward progress has stopped on the Fossil fire in Santa Cruz County.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters are working to contain a vegetation fire in the Boulder Creek area along Highway 9.

Firefighters are battling a 3 to 5 acre vegetation fire in Boulder Creek. No structures are threatened. The fire is in the area of Greenvale Road and Highway 9. pic.twitter.com/6WaOsczep8 — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) March 31, 2021

The fire is between 3 and 5 acres, according to Cal Fire.

No structures have been reportedly damaged.

