(BCN) — An animal rights group will issue a “Gander Slander Citation” to Foster City officials Monday over their plans to potentially kill up to 100 Canada geese. Last week, the city council authorized a plan to reduce the waterfowl’s population, which the city says is causing potential health hazards, deteriorating lagoon water quality and other problems.

The plan allows for both lethal and nonlethal methods to thin the geese population.

“Water quality testing has shown elevated bacteria levels present in the lagoon links directly to the local waterfowl population,” city officials said in a statement after the council approved the plan. The decision was made over objections raised by some local residents and In Defense of Animals’ National Goose Protection Coalition, which is the group issuing the “citation.”

In a news release, In Defense of Animals urged people to attend an event centered around delivery of the citation at City Hall in Foster City from 4:15 to 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

“Members of the public are encouraged to attend this peaceful demonstration against the merciless plan to kill geese and goslings because of their droppings, and to take action to stop this massacre,” according to the news release. Opponents of the city’s plan dispute the necessity of killing the animals and are calling for non-lethal means to disperse the geese.

KRON On is streaming live news now

“Foster City’s decision to break the necks of up to 100 geese is despicable — and it won’t work,” said Lisa Levinson, campaigns director at In Defense of Animals.

“New geese will be attracted to plentiful resources in the area, and the killing cycle will start all over again,” Levinson said in the news release. “Nonlethal goose stewardship practices are available now, but the Council of Foster City chose to kill innocent animals instead.”

Foster City officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.