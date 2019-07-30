Foster father, son accused of sexually abusing children, Contra Costa DA says

ANTIOCH (KRON) — A foster parent and his son are accused of sexually abusing multiple children in Antioch, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

The foster father, identified by the district attorney as 64-year-old Simon Chavez, cared for young children for at least 18 years at his home in Antioch.

His son, Simon Magana Chavez, 31, of Atwater, worked as a state correctional officer, the DA’s office said.

Both the father and son were charged earlier this month with charges relating to sexual abuse and unlawful sex with a minor.

The 31-year-old suspect is accused of abusing two children.

He’s being held in police custody on $1.23 million bail

His father, the elder Chavez, is being held on a bond of $31.5 million.

Both men have been arraigned and entered not guilty pleas.

It’s unclear how many alleged victims are involved in the case, but the district attorney says the investigation is on going.

Those with information on the suspects or investigation are asked to contact Antioch Police Detective Kelly Inabnett at 925-779-6932.