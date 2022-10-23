Sideshows were reported on the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street (Photo courtesy of Google Maps)

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were arrested after a sideshow in Vallejo on Saturday night, according to a statement from the Vallejo Police Department.

A sideshow in the area of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street was reported around 10:40 p.m. on Saturday night. According to police, four people were arrested for charges ranging from sideshow spectating to failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

KRON On is streaming now

Police say at least one vehicle was towed and put in a 30-day impound. There were reports of shots fired, but no injuries were reported due to the sideshow.