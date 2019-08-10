Four Fun Things: Festivals around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Need something fun to do this weekend?

Here are KRON4 Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow’s Four Fun Things to do this weekend in the Bay Area.

Aloha Festival in San Mateo

If you’re looking to bring some Aloha into your life then this is the event for you. Hosted by the Pacific Islanders’ Cultural Association, the annual Aloha Festival in San Mateo starts Saturday and goes through Sunday, and best of all, it’s free. The event features entertainment, arts and crafts, island food and exhibits.

Salsa Festival in Berkeley

The free event takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Berkeley Farmer’s Market at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Plaza. The event will feature dancing, music, food and drink and activities for the family. The Salsa Festival will also feature live music and dance performances.

Presidio Kite Festival in San Francisco

The 5th annual Kite Festival takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Presidio’s Main Parade Ground. The event will have a booth where people can make their own kits. There will also be a kite art exhibit, drummers and food trucks.

Diablo Japanese Summer Festival in Concord

The 63rd annual Diablo Japanese American Club Summer Festival takes place both Saturday and Sunday at 3165 Treat Boulevard in Concord. The event is free to attend and open to all ages. The event will features displays showing Japanese culture and heritage, calligraphy and classical and folk Japanese dancing. There will also be Japanese food and beverages. The festival begins at 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

