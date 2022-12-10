SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way.

Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as well at the top half of a utility pole. The tree also blocked a portion of HWY-116 for approximately 30 minutes.

Tree down on Old Monte Rio Road, Guerneville

Over in Monte Rio, a home was struck by a tree around 9:30 a.m. on River Boulevard. The tree caused damage to the granny unit, the main house as well as three vehicles. Three AirBnB renters were also in one of the homes, and each of them witnessed damage to their vehicles.

Damage caused by tree on River Boulevard

Another house on the same block was struck by a tree as well, over on Alder Drive. Residents of the home say they were walking their dog at the time of the incident around 10:30 a.m. Video from the scene shows fire crews cutting the tree into pieces for removal.

Downed tree on Alder Drive in Monte Rio

At the scene, Monte Rio Fire Department Chief Steve Baxman shared that his crews had responded to four different down trees that had damaged houses in the area, but there were no injuries reported. Baxman also shared the reasoning behind why so many trees have come down.

“This is our first big storm, we’ve had several years of drought and all these trees were dry. Now they’re filling up with water and starting to topple over,” Baxman said.