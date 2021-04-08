Four women accuse Windsor mayor of sexual assault

WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — The town of Windsor police are investigating sexual assault allegations against the mayor of Windsor, Dominic Foppoli.

This comes after the San Francisco Chronicle published an article with accounts of four separate occurrences of abuse.

Officials said while they respect that Mayor Foppoli is innocent until proven guilty, they believe he needs to step down from his position while the investigation is underway.

“It’s shocking and disgusting and revolting and my heart broke for the survivors.”

Sonoma County elected officials are speaking out after a San Francisco Chronicle articled alleged town of Windsor Mayor Dominic Fopolli sexually assaulted four women.

“Every mayor as far as I know has publicly called for Dominic Foppoli to resign as is every single member of our supervisors and other elected officials.”

Logan Harvey is the mayor of the city of Sonoma. He says he knows Foppoli.

“I’ve had dinner with him,” he said. “I’ve shared glasses of wine with him.”

Waking up to this news was gut wrenching.

“You don’t truly know a person.”

Mayor Harvey believes resignation is necessary for the community.

“When you’re in that interim period between accusations and innocents or guilt, it’s a major distraction to your city.”

Sonoma County 5th District Supervisor Lynda Hopkins agrees with Mayor Harvey.

“He has lost all moral credibility. All trust and faith in his community he is in no position to serve as a leader of this community. At the end of the day, everyone right to a trial, but you don’t have a right to public office.”

The town manager says they are aware of the allegations.

“The conduct described in the article published by the San Francisco Chronicle is not acceptable nor does it reflect the values or standards we hold ourselves to as a community. The town has referred the allegations to the Windsor Police Department for further investigation and is in the process of evaluating its duties and options under the circumstances.”

KRON4 tried to reach out to Mayor Foppoli.

His family property right outside of Windsor is gated and the call button was removed. A voicemail was left after he did not answer his phone and he has yet to return our calls.

The town manager says they are asking for the community’s trust that these allegations are being taken seriously.

Earlier this week, Foppoli was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

District Supervisor Hopkins says steps are being taken to rescind the appointment.