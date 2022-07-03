The “discerning professionals” at Gayot have compiled their list of the best burger restaurants in the U.S. (Getty Images)

(KRON) — Several restaurants and chain stores are offering Fourth of July deals. Here’s the list:

Krispy Kreme

Doughnut lovers can receive a free doughnut of their choice when they wear red, white, and blue to any participating Krispy Kreme locations. This offer is valid until July 4. Limit one per person.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven rewards members can redeem a free small Slurpee drink valid until July 11 through the 7-Eleven app.

Applebee’s

$5 Star Spangled Sips are being offered by Applebee’s for the holiday. The two drinks include Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho. This offer is valid for dine-in only.

Chili’s

Chili’s is serving $4 large domestic drafts and $5 Southern Back Porch ‘Rita all day long from July 4-5. Chili’s is also offering their Margarita of the Month, Bacardi Beach Party, for $6 all month long.

Jamba Juice

Starting now until July 4, customers can enjoy $0 delivery fees with a $12 minimum order through the Jamba Juice app. Rewards members can purchase a medium Watermelon Breeze smoothie for only $5 at participating locations.

Pressed Juicery

Customers can purchase any four juices, smoothies, non-dairy milks or Size 2 Freeze with up to three toppings for $22 valid until July 4. VIP rewards members can redeem this offer for $19. To redeem this offer in-store, let the store associate know you would like to apply the coupon at checkout.

IHOP

Kids entrees are free with each full-priced adult entrée purchase from 4pm to 10pm for a limited time. Offer is valid for dine-in only.