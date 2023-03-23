SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Renowned Bay Area anchor Frank Somerville became the story himself in December of 2021, when he was involved in a DUI crash that was caught on video and went viral. Somerville was a longtime anchor at KTVU FOX 2 but had not appeared on-air in several months at the time of his crash.

Now, for the first time, the beloved Bay Area newsman who is no longer in the anchor chair opens up to KRON4’s Pam Moore in his first TV interview since the arrest.

You can watch this Tuesday, March 28, at 10 p.m., only on KRON4.