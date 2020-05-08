Free COVID-19 testing available to all Contra Costa County residents

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Whether you’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, free testing for COVID-19 is available now to all residents in Contra Costa County.​

The Public Health Department is encouraging everyone to eventually get tested — especially health care workers at high risk of being exposed to the virus.

It took Candace Andersen less than a minute to get tested for COVID-19 Thursday in Concord.​

She sat down for the nasal swab at a news conference with Contra Costa Health Services where the public health department announced anyone living within county limits is now eligible for the test.​

“It tickles your nose, it’s an unusual experience, but I would not declare it painful by any means,” Andersen said.

You’ll need to book an appointment to get tested.​

The county has drive-thru testing sites set-up in Antioch, Concord, Martinez, Pittsburg, San Pablo and San Ramon.​

“We do expect that some people will choose to get tested multiple times,” Health Officer Chris Farnitano said.

“We encourage anyone who thinks they need to get a test to come and get one — you don’t need to have all of the symptoms,” Andersen said. “But we strongly encourage anyone who is just not feeling themselves, who is just not feeling well to come in and lets get a test.”​

There is no up-front cost for testing.​ You don’t have to have insurance, but if you do have insurance, health services says your insurance provider will be billed.​

“Nurses at a nursing home — we’re recommending they get tested like once a month, because they’re working with such a very vulnerable population in those elderly who live in those nursing homes,” Farnitano said.

Currently, the county is testing about 500 people a day.

but wants to increase that number to more than 2,000 people a day.​

that will give health services a better idea of who has the virus.​

flattening the curve of infections will allow the county loosen more restrictions listed in the revised stay-at-home order.​

