(KRON) — The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for several North Bay counties for Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The Freeze Warning for the North Bay interior mountains and North Bay interior valleys, takes effect at 1 a.m. Wednesday and will last until 9 a.m. Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees are expected.

Impacts of the frost and freeze conditions potentially include damage to crops or other sensitive vegetation, and possible damage to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Counties under the Freeze Warning include:

Sonoma County

Marin County

Napa County

The NWS recommends taking steps to protect tender plants from the cold and keeping outdoor pipes wrapped, drained, or allowing them to drip slowly to prevent from freezing. In-ground sprinkler systems should also be drained and above-ground pipes should be covered to protect from freezing.