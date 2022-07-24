FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A structure fire that occurred Saturday night caused the Fremont Fire Department (FFD) to close down Washington Boulevard for a few hours, according to a Nixle release shared by Fremont Police Department (FPD).

The FFD posted a tweet about the incident as well, saying that the fire in the former Casa Robles, a restaurant in the area, is still being investigated. FFD states that the fire was contained to one building and was put out within 90 minutes. No injuries were reported.