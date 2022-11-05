NEWARK, Calif. (BCN) — Newark police investigators are looking for a suspect responsible for the hit and run death of a Fremont man early Wednesday morning.

Preliminary information from the police investigation indicated the victim, a 29-year-old Fremont man, was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on Central Avenue. The suspect vehicle left the scene prior to officers arriving.

A Newark police spokesperson said the incident occurred at approximately 2:11 a.m. Wednesday. That is when Newark officers and the Alameda County Fire Department responded to a report or a man lying in the roadway on Central Avenue near California Street.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel located the victim in the roadway and administered medical care. The victim died from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Ofc. Ryan Johnson at (510) 578-4934 or via email at ryan.johnson@newark.org.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.