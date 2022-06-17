(BCN) — The Fremont Police Department on Thursday announced the appointment of Lance A. Brede as the new Deputy Police Chief.

Brede will oversee and formalize the department’s Office of Professional Standards and Accountability, the Community Engagement Unit and Public Affairs initiatives.

He most recently served as a police captain for the East Bay Regional Park District and had management responsibility for the Operations Division and special policing contracts with the East Bay Municipal Utility District, San Francisco Water District and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

He obtained his bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration and holds a master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Columbia Southern University. He is a graduate of the 2014 FBI National Academy and the Block Supervisory Leadership Institute Class of 249.

