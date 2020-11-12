Fremont school officials to vote on removing police officers in schools

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the Fremont Unified School District’s school board will vote on whether it will keep or remove police officers from its schools.
The voting will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Earlier this week, the School Resource Officer (SRO) task force recommended that the district remove police officers from its schools. It recommended that the district invest its $838,000 contribution to the $2.5 million SRO program into proactive and preventative approaches to student safety, including hiring trained mental health professionals.
The task force also encouraged the district to revisit its guidance on law enforcement interactions, including the adoption of policies on the questioning of students and what incidents warrant law enforcement.
The nearly 70-page report detailed several key findings, including:
- There is no required parental notification when police interact with students until after students are taken into custody or arrested
- The district does not keep any records of SRO interactions with students and neither the district nor the Fremont Police Department keep data on admonishments
- Records from the FPD show that Black and Latinx students have been dispopritionately arrested over the past five years
- Due to unfilled student mental health needs in the district, SROs often serve as informal counselors to fill gaps, despite only receiving 40-60 hours of training, far less than the years required for nurses, counselors, psychologists, or behavior specialists employed by the district
