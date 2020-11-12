Fremont school officials to vote on removing police officers in schools

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — On Thursday, the Fremont Unified School District’s school board will vote on whether it will keep or remove police officers from its schools.

The voting will take place Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Earlier this week, the School Resource Officer (SRO) task force recommended that the district remove police officers from its schools. It recommended that the district invest its $838,000 contribution to the $2.5 million SRO program into proactive and preventative approaches to student safety, including hiring trained mental health professionals.

The task force also encouraged the district to revisit its guidance on law enforcement interactions, including the adoption of policies on the questioning of students and what incidents warrant law enforcement.

The nearly 70-page report detailed several key findings, including: