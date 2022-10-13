FREMONT, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Fremont issued a warning Wednesday about reckless driving with an update about a crash involving a 17-year-old boy who was injured while racing with another car on Blacow Road last week. Shortly before 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, the teen was racing another vehicle at high speed, headed south on Blacow Road between Eggers and Brophy drives, police said.

The boy lost control of the vehicle, which veered to the right, jumped a raised curb and crashed into a tree, according to a news release from police. The boy, the only person in the car, had to be extricated by firefighters and suffered moderate injuries. The passenger side, however, was so heavily damaged that anyone sitting there would not have survived the crash, police said.

The wreck and events leading up to it were captured by several nearby surveillance cameras. “Reckless speeding and aggressive driving can lead to the potential for loss of vehicle control and the increased degree of crash severity, leading to severe injuries and fatalities,” according to the release from police.

