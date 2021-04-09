Fresno police officer fired after alleged Proud Boys connection

FILE – In this Sept. 7, 2020, file photo, a protester carries a Proud Boys banner, a right-wing group, while other members start to unfurl a large U.S. flag in front of the Oregon State Capitol in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials from the Fresno Police Department announced Friday that Rick Fitzgerald, the officer alleged to be affiliated with the Proud Boys is no longer employed as a police officer.

In a statement, Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said, “Due to the legal constraints surrounding personnel matters, I am unable to give further details. However, I stand by and reassert my prior comments in strongly disapproving of any police officer affiliating with hate groups, or any group known for engaging in violent criminal behavior. Such ideology, behavior, and affiliations have no place in law enforcement and will not be tolerated within the ranks of the Fresno Police Department. Public trust and accountability are paramount in our ability to fairly police this community. The integrity and legitimacy of our Police Department must be maintained.”

Mayor Jerry Dyer also released a statement saying in part, “I am pleased that Officer Fitzgerald will no longer be serving as a police officer with the City of Fresno. As Mayor, I want to reiterate to the community that I will not tolerate any form of racism displayed by City of Fresno employees.”

Fitzgerald had been placed on administrative leave while an investigation was launched by the Fresno Police Department’s Internal Affairs office.