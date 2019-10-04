Friends, family create GoFundMe for taxi driver killed in SF wrong-way crash

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four people were killed in a wrong-way crash involving a taxi in San Francisco early Thursday morning.

Among the four was Berkant Ahmed, the 42-year-old taxi driver from San Carlos.

Friends and family of Ahmed now hope to fulfill their loved one’s final wish — to be buried next to his mother in Bulgaria.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral plans and costs.

According to CHP, the crash happened at 12:24 a.m. on northbound Highway 101 just north of Candlestick Point and south of Third Street.

Officials said a 34-year-old Burlingame woman driving a Volkswagen was traveling south in the northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the Candlestick Park off-ramp and that the two-car crash happened at Paul Avenue.

All four people involved in the crash died at scene, according to CHP officials.

The passengers of the taxi were identified as Mary Miller, a 57-year-old woman from Chicago, Illinois, and Judson Bergman, a 62-year-old man from Berington, Illinois, who were reportedly just picked up from the San Francisco airport.