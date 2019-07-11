Friends, family remembering 15-year-old killed in Mission District shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Friends and family are remembering 15-year-old Day’Von Hann who was shot and killed in the Mission District early Monday morning near 24th and Capp Streets.

His friends say the teen was a leader in his community at a youth gun violence prevention program, called United Playas.

“His smile lit a room. His poise, his demeanor was beautiful. His presence was world-changing and we saw him as a world changer just being developed and getting equipped and ready. We want people to know Day Day was about love,” said a friend of the 15-year-old.

Friends and family are still disturbed and confused by his death, saying he was the guy who kept everyone smiling. He stayed away from trouble and always wanted to help others.

San Francisco police say Hann’s suspected killer or killers led them in a car chase, but eventually got away.

Krystal Morales was one of Hann’s mentors at United Playas.

She says Hann lost his life to senseless gun violence, something he and the organization fought to prevent.

Morales’ describes Hann as a kind, loving, and respectful leader at their organization.

The group says Dayvon’s memory will live on, especially in their mission work.

“We are his voice. He would tell us right now to smile, to stand strong. He would tell us to be bold. We have to keep pushing, the marathon continues,” Morales said.

