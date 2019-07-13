Pottery Barn releasing ‘Friends’-themed collection

(KRON) — “Friends” may be leaving Netflix next year, but fans still have a way to bring the beloved TV show into their homes.

Pottery Barn is releasing a “Friends”- themed collection at the end of this month fit with an apothecary table from the episode “The One with the Apothecary Table” along with 13 other items ranging from $13 to $1,099

The collection will be released on July 30.

The store has locations across the Bay Area, including Walnut Creek, Santa Clara, San Ramon, San Francisco, Pleasanton, Palo Alto, Corte Madera, Burlingame and Alameda.

